Kash Patel Not Partying In Vegas? Deputy Claims FBI Director Spends 13 Hours In Office
In an interview with Fox News, Dan Bongino gave a glimpse into the lives of FBI officials, including himself and Patel.
Of Kash Patel , who has been accused of spending more time at nightclubs rather than the FBI headquarters, Bongino said he is“there all day”.
“Kash is in the office by 6 am and rarely leaves before 7 pm If you think we are there for tea and crumpets... I mean, Kash is there all day,” Bongino said.
He said that he goes to the office at 7:30 am as he does not use his apartment gym.
Don Bongino also addressed the personal cost that comes with the job, revealing he is separated from his wife.
“I stare at these four walls all day in DC, you know, by myself, divorced from my wife. Not divorced, but I mean, separated. And it's hard.”
“My wife is struggling. But I am not a victim. I am not James Comey (former FBI director). I did this and I am proud that I did it,” the deputy director of the FBI said.Also Read | India-Pak tensions: FBI's support to Modi govt, luxury car protest - Top updates
Comey had earlier raised questions about Patel and Bongino's leadership. Addressing this, the FBI offcial said,“There are lots of people in the FBI who know what they're doing. I hope these two guys are letting them guide them.”Kash Patel accused of partying
FBI director Kash Patel had earlier been accused of spending more of his time in nightclubs than at his workplace.Also Read | Kash Patel spotted at nightclubs, spends more time in Las Vegas: Ex-FBI officer
Frank Figliuzzi, who was FBI's Assistant Director for Counterintelligence under Robert Mueller, claimed that US President Donald Trump's high-ranking officer is seldom spotted at the Federal Bureau of Investigation's office.
However, Kash Patel has often been spotted spending his time elsewhere, the former FBI officer claimed.Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein files released: FBI Director Kash Patel says 'no cover-ups'
“Reportedly, he's been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building,” Figliuzzi told Morning Joe co-host Jonathan Lemaire earlier this month.
Figliuzzi further claimed that Kash Patel has been dividing his time between Washington DC and his home in Las Vegas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment