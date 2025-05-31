Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China 'Preparing' To Use Military Force In Asia, Warns US Secretary Of Defense Pete Hegseth

China 'Preparing' To Use Military Force In Asia, Warns US Secretary Of Defense Pete Hegseth


2025-05-31 08:08:49
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a strong warning on Saturday, stating that China is“credibly preparing” to use military force to shift the balance of power in Asia.

The Pentagon chief made the remarks at an annual security forum in Singapore as the administration of US President Donald Trump spars with Beijing on trade, technology, and influence over strategic corners of the globe.

'Groundless accusations' says China

China's representatives at the conference blasted the speech, calling it“groundless accusations fabricated out of thin air,” reported AFP.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

MENAFN31052025007365015876ID1109619175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search