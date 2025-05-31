China 'Preparing' To Use Military Force In Asia, Warns US Secretary Of Defense Pete Hegseth
The Pentagon chief made the remarks at an annual security forum in Singapore as the administration of US President Donald Trump spars with Beijing on trade, technology, and influence over strategic corners of the globe.'Groundless accusations' says China
China's representatives at the conference blasted the speech, calling it“groundless accusations fabricated out of thin air,” reported AFP.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
