Reports from Pakistani media indicate that armed insurgents affiliated with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) temporarily seized control of a high-security area in Surab, a city located in Balochistan province, Pakistan. The incident marks a significant escalation in separatist violence in the region.

According to Dawn newspaper, the attack led to the death of Hidayatullah Bleedi, the Deputy Commissioner of Surab District. The militants reportedly looted a local bank and set Bleedi's residence on fire during the assault.

Hafeezullah, the local police chief, confirmed that Bleedi was killed while trying to rescue women and children from the burning house. He was hailed as a martyr by police authorities. Law enforcement officials stated that several militants were also killed in clashes with security forces, although specific details have not been released.

The Baloch Liberation Army, which is designated as a terrorist organization by both Pakistan and the United States, claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the group asserted that its fighters had taken control of key government buildings in Surab.

The BLA further claimed that Bleedi was not deliberately targeted. According to their version, he was trapped in a room during the chaos and died accidentally due to suffocation. The group denied any intent to assassinate the official, stating that he was only intercepted during an attempted counterattack against their fighters.

Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan provincial government, accused“India-backed terrorist elements” of orchestrating the attack, although he did not present concrete evidence to support the allegation. These claims surface amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly concerning border conflicts and cross-border terrorism.

Surab, strategically located along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) trade route, has witnessed a rise in insurgent activities in recent months. Baloch separatist groups, including the BLA, have long demanded greater autonomy and an end to the exploitation of the region's natural resources, which they claim disproportionately benefits the central government and foreign investors.

This latest incident underscores the growing volatility in Balochistan and highlights the persistent challenge facing Pakistan's security forces. It also raises questions about the efficacy of counterinsurgency operations and intelligence mechanisms in the region, especially along critical infrastructure corridors like CPEC.

Analysts argue that a sustainable resolution to the conflict in Balochistan requires more than military measures. Addressing the root causes of insurgency-including political marginalization, economic deprivation, and human rights concerns-may offer a more durable path toward peace and stability.

