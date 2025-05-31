Azerbaijani Civilian Loses Leg After Mine Explosion In Goranboy - Joint Statement
According to the statement, Galib Abbasov, born in 1980, a resident of Garachinar village of the above district, was injured when he fell on a mine while grazing cattle in Yenikend village, which was not cleared of mines on the former line of contact.
The injured person's left leg was amputated below the knee.
An investigation is underway in the Goranboy district prosecutor's office regarding the fact.
ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office called on citizens to follow safety rules, pay attention to mine danger signs and not enter unfamiliar areas.
