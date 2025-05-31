Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Civilian Loses Leg After Mine Explosion In Goranboy - Joint Statement

2025-05-31 08:04:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. A mine incident occurred in Yenikend village of Azerbaijan's Goranboy district on May 31, 2025, a joint statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Trend reports.

According to the statement, Galib Abbasov, born in 1980, a resident of Garachinar village of the above district, was injured when he fell on a mine while grazing cattle in Yenikend village, which was not cleared of mines on the former line of contact.

The injured person's left leg was amputated below the knee.

An investigation is underway in the Goranboy district prosecutor's office regarding the fact.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office called on citizens to follow safety rules, pay attention to mine danger signs and not enter unfamiliar areas.

