Turkish And Georgian Religious Authorities Visit Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)
During the visit to the city, the guests will learn about the destruction carried out over the past 30 years of Armenian occupation, as well as explore historical sites.
The delegation touring Aghdam will visit the Juma Mosque, the Imarat Complex, and the Martyrs' Alley.
The guests will be also informed about the acts of vandalism committed against Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage during the occupation.
Overall, the visit to Azerbaijan with participation of more than 30 local religious figures, will continue until June 2. The next stage of the visit will take place in Baku.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment