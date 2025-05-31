Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Central Bank Of Kuwait Supplies Banks With New Banknotes


2025-05-31 08:02:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- The Central Bank of Kuwait has supplied the local banks with new edition of the Kuwaiti currencies of all banknotes to meet clients' needs with the approach of Eid Al-Adha.
The CBK said in a press release on Saturday that the new banknotes can be obtained at the banks and their branches during the official work hours. (end)
