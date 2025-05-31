Liquidity At Kuwait Stock Exchange Exceeds USD 32 Billion -- Al-Shall

403
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- Volume of liquidity at Boursa Kuwait in the first five months of 2025 amounted to KD 10.5 billion (USD 32.2 billion) while daily rate of the trading value reached KD 107.6 million (USD 330.3 million) rising by 87.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024 where it had reached KD 57.4 million (USD 176.2 million).
Al-Shall Consultancy indicated in a report issued on Saturday at drop of the bourse liquidity in May as compared to that recorded in April, reaching KD 1.8 billion (USD 5.5 billion) vis a vis KD two billion (USD 6.14 billion), dropping by 9.1 percent.
The bourse performance in May was divergent in contrast to April, with the value of the daily trading standing at KD 86.9 million (USD 266.7 million), falling by 9.1 percent compared to April where it stood at KD 95.5 million (USD 293.18 million).
Al-Shall said the stock exchange liquidity, since start of the year, showed that half of the listed companies garnered only 3.7 percent of the whole liquidity.
The premier market index climbed 2.9 percent, the main index-50 1.6 percent, the all shares market index 1.9 percent and main market index dropped by 2.6 percent. (end)
