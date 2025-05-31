Haryana To Hold State-Level Yoga Day Function In Kurukshetra
The occasion will also feature an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is expected to witness participation of 1 lakh people. More than 10 lakh people are likely to participate in district and block-level functions across the state.
On the occasion, the foundation stone for a meditation centre at Shri Krishna AYUSH University in Kurukshetra will be laid by the Chief Minister.
An official spokesperson said on Saturday that Haryana, under the leadership of Chief Minister Saini, has taken significant steps to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.
The spokesperson said to enable smooth registration and maximum public engagement, a digital platform () and a toll-free missed call number (950 113 1800) have been launched.
Besides, live-streaming arrangements are being finalised to ensure that the celebrations can be accessed by people across the state.
Various committees, including state and district-level organising committees, purchase committees, and reception committees have been formed to oversee the execution of events.
In the run-up to the main event on June 21, the state has planned a series of significant activities.
The Yog Jagran Yatra will take place on June 19 in all villages and wards by the Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies Departments to create awareness and mobilize community support.
A series of yoga 'sangosthis' or seminars will also be conducted between June 16 and 19 at AYUSH and medical universities.
District-wide yoga marathons are planned for June 19, followed by a final rehearsal and marathon on June 20.
