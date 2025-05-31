Asian Athletics C'ships: Animesh Smashes National Record To Clinch Bronze, Vithya Finishes Third In Women's 400M Hurdles
In a stunning show of speed and determination, 21-year-old Kujur clocked 20.32 seconds to break his own national record of 20.40, set earlier this year. Racing against a strong field, Kujur's late surge in the final stretch ensured he secured third place behind Japan's Towa Uzawa, who took gold with a time of 20.12 seconds, and Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz Abdu I Atafi, who claimed silver in 20.31 seconds.
This bronze medal marks a breakthrough moment in Kujur's young career. His blistering run not only earned him a spot on the podium but also underlined his status as India's new 200m sprint hope on the continental stage. With this medal, India's overall tally at the championship rose to 19, including an impressive haul of eight golds.
On the women's side, Asian Games medallist Vithya Ramraj continued her consistent form by claiming bronze in the 400m hurdles. The 26-year-old from Tamil Nadu clocked 56.46 seconds in a competitive race, where China's Mo Jiadie edged out Bahrain's Oluwakemi Adekoya by just one-hundredth of a second to win gold in 55.31 seconds. Adekoya settled for silver with 55.32.
India's Anu Raghavan, who also featured in the women's 400m hurdles final, finished seventh with a time of 57.46 seconds. In the women's 200m final, Jyoti Yarraji, fresh off her gold in the 100m hurdles, took 23.47 seconds to finish fifth while Nithya Gandhe came in seventh with 23.90 seconds.
