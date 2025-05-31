Qatar Petrol, Diesel Prices For June 2025 Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy on Saturday, May 31, 2025, revealed the fuel prices for the upcoming month of June 2025.

Price for Super- and Premium-grade petrol will remain unchanged at QR1.95 and QR1.90, respectively in June.



Meanwhile, the cost for diesel has been reduced and in the coming month will be charged at QR1.90 per litre in comparison with QR1.95 in May.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy which announced the monthly price list.