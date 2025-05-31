403
Amman, Damascus Commerce Chambers Sign Twinning Agreement
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 31 (Petra) – Amman and Damascus commerce chambers announced the launch of a twinning agreement, reflecting the "deep-rooted" joint cooperation and coordination to serve the two countries' economic interests.
The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Jordanian economic delegation's visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus.
According to a statement issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) on Saturday, Chairman Khalil Haj Tawfiq said the agreement represents a "sincere" Arab message that reflects Jordan's continued support for Syria, which would effectively contribute to achieving strategic goals and enhancing the common economic interests.
The move, he noted, embodies an "important" economic dimension by strengthening trade relations between the two two countries' business sectors, serving the mutual interests and enhancing Arab unity and integration in facing economic and social challenges.
Haj Tawfiq also referred to the agreement signed with the Federation of Syrian Chambers to form a joint Syrian-Jordanian Business Council, which will have its own executive instructions and practical plans to frame bilateral economic cooperation on a "researched , sustainable, and institutional" basis.
In turn, Issam Ghraiwati, Chairman of the Damascus Chamber of Commerce (DCC), said bilateral relations reflect shared destiny, and a long history of integration and cooperation.
Ghraiwati added that the economic delegation's visit to the capital, Damascus, represents a "first and pivotal" step to restoring trade relations to their natural and appropriate status.
The visit, he stated, also represents a bridge of mutual trust, relaunched following years of challenges.
Ghraiwati noted the twinning agreement represents an "important turning point" in strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation and "truly" embodies the deep partnership that unites Jordan and Syria at various levels.
Noting role of partnership to open "new" horizons for trade exchange, he said this policy would benefit the two countries' peoples and strengthen their positions in the Arab and regional markets, he pointed out.
Ghraiwati underlined DCC's keenness to work together with the ACC to build a "prosperous and sustainable" joint future.
