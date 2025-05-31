Business Loans To Azerbaijan's ICT Sector Reach ₼661.2 Million By End Of April

As of the end of April 2025, the volume of business loans issued by banks in Azerbaijan to the information and communication technology (ICT) sector reached 661.2 million manats, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

