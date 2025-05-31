403
Egypt Slams Occupation Settlement Schemes, Policy Of Starvation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 31 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Dr. Bader Abdelati on Saturday condemned the Israeli occupation's decision to build new settlements and pursue the policy of starvation against the civilians in Gaza.
The foreign affairs ministry said minister Abdelati's remarks came during a phone contact he had received from his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp -- during which they exchanged views on boosting the bilateral relations and the catastrophic conditions in Gaza.
Minister Abdelati stressed during the call that the international community must adhere to the international law and shun double standards regarding the Gaza issue.
For his part, Veldkamp affirmed his nation's rejection of the occupation's settlement policy and necessity to deliver aid to the Gazans.
The occupation government has recently declared a plan to build 22 new settlements in the West Bank, drawing condemnation from various regional and international quarters. International organizations have affirmed that only "a trickle" of food and necessities enter the besieged strip.
Moreover, the two sides touched on the question of navigation via the Red Sea and minister Veldkamp noted in this regard that his government was ready to encourage the Dutch companies to resume navigation via the Red Sea and Suez Canal.
Navigation and shipping via the vital Suez Canal had been adversely affected with the volatile conditions in the Red Sea. (end)
