Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Unveils Groundbreaking Floating Gas Platform, Doubles Black Sea Output

2025-05-31 07:02:08
(MENAFN) Türkiye's groundbreaking floating natural gas production facility, the Osman Gazi, reached Filyos Port in Zonguldak along the nation's Black Sea coastline on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment for the country's energy independence.

The colossal industrial vessel departed Istanbul's Presidential Dolmabahce Office on May 29 during commemorations of Istanbul's conquest 572 years prior, with President Erdogan and the energy and natural resources minister presiding over the launch ceremony before navigating through the Istanbul Strait.

This floating powerhouse boasts daily processing capabilities of up to 10.5 million cubic meters of natural gas, with transfer operations reaching 10 million cubic meters, effectively doubling the Black Sea's natural gas output to 20 million cubic meters per day.

The facility will supply natural gas requirements for approximately 8 million Turkish households and maintain operational status at the designated site for two decades.

Spanning 298.5 meters in length, 56 meters in width, and 29.5 meters in depth, the platform houses up to 140 workers and targets operational commencement by mid-2026.

This strategic deployment represents Türkiye's ambitious push toward energy self-sufficiency through domestic resource extraction in the Black Sea region.

Comments

