403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Unveils Groundbreaking Floating Gas Platform, Doubles Black Sea Output
(MENAFN) Türkiye's groundbreaking floating natural gas production facility, the Osman Gazi, reached Filyos Port in Zonguldak along the nation's Black Sea coastline on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment for the country's energy independence.
The colossal industrial vessel departed Istanbul's Presidential Dolmabahce Office on May 29 during commemorations of Istanbul's conquest 572 years prior, with President Erdogan and the energy and natural resources minister presiding over the launch ceremony before navigating through the Istanbul Strait.
This floating powerhouse boasts daily processing capabilities of up to 10.5 million cubic meters of natural gas, with transfer operations reaching 10 million cubic meters, effectively doubling the Black Sea's natural gas output to 20 million cubic meters per day.
The facility will supply natural gas requirements for approximately 8 million Turkish households and maintain operational status at the designated site for two decades.
Spanning 298.5 meters in length, 56 meters in width, and 29.5 meters in depth, the platform houses up to 140 workers and targets operational commencement by mid-2026.
This strategic deployment represents Türkiye's ambitious push toward energy self-sufficiency through domestic resource extraction in the Black Sea region.
The colossal industrial vessel departed Istanbul's Presidential Dolmabahce Office on May 29 during commemorations of Istanbul's conquest 572 years prior, with President Erdogan and the energy and natural resources minister presiding over the launch ceremony before navigating through the Istanbul Strait.
This floating powerhouse boasts daily processing capabilities of up to 10.5 million cubic meters of natural gas, with transfer operations reaching 10 million cubic meters, effectively doubling the Black Sea's natural gas output to 20 million cubic meters per day.
The facility will supply natural gas requirements for approximately 8 million Turkish households and maintain operational status at the designated site for two decades.
Spanning 298.5 meters in length, 56 meters in width, and 29.5 meters in depth, the platform houses up to 140 workers and targets operational commencement by mid-2026.
This strategic deployment represents Türkiye's ambitious push toward energy self-sufficiency through domestic resource extraction in the Black Sea region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment