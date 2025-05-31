Triple Planetary Conjunction: Luck Shines On These 3 Zodiac Signs

According to Vedic astrology, Mercury is forming a conjunction with the Sun and Jupiter. This could brighten the fortunes of certain zodiac signs.

According to astrology, planets transit in a specific period and form conjunctions with other planets. This directly impacts all zodiac signs. In June, Mercury, the giver of intellect, and the Sun, the king of planets and giver of happiness and prosperity, will be in Gemini. In such a situation, the combination of these planets creates Trigrahi Yoga. This could brighten the fortunes of certain zodiac signs.

The conjunction of Jupiter, Sun, and Mercury could be auspicious for Aries. This conjunction will occur in the house of marriage according to your transit horoscope. It will improve your health and boost your confidence. Problems in family life will be resolved, and relationships with family members will strengthen. Social circles will expand, and you'll meet influential people. Singles may receive marriage proposals.

For Virgos, the conjunction of Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter could be auspicious for career and business. This conjunction will occur in your karma house. You might get new job opportunities. You'll win hearts at work. The time is especially favorable for businesspeople. Employees may get promotion opportunities. Your communication will be impressive, benefiting your social and professional life. New business ventures may begin. Your relationship with your father will be good.

The conjunction of Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter is beneficial for Taurus. This conjunction occurs in your house of wealth and speech. You may receive unexpected gains, and there's a possibility of promotion at work and profit in business. Students will succeed in their studies. Your personality will improve. You'll be successful in saving money. Thoughtful plans will be successful.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.