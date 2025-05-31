Investors Mobilize To 'Free Linqto' Amid Concerns Of Mismanagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment Platform's Users' Accounts Have Been Frozen Since February

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concerned customers of the investment platform Linqto have joined together to demand answers from the tech company's new management, which has suspended operations and frozen users' accounts since February of this year.

“The recent actions taken by Linqto's new management raise serious questions,” said Rob Cunningham, founder of newly formed consumer advocacy group Free Linqto and longtime Linqto customer.

“Users' accounts have been frozen since February 27, the company's operating reserves have been drained, and the platform has effectively ceased normal operations,” Cunningham continued.“At best, this is the result of a series of misguided and bad decisions; at worst, it represents an intentional effort to drive the platform into insolvency.”

Renowned blockchain and AI visionary Steven Nerayoff, Esq. LL.M has joined the effort, lending both strategic guidance and legal firepower to the growing movement.“When platforms mishandle investor trust, it's not just bad business - it undermines the future of decentralized finance ,” Nerayoff said.

Linqto is an investment platform that provides retail investors access to the private equity market. More than 11,000 Linqto customers collectively hold approximately 3% equity in Ripple Labs - a global blockchain leader founded by early architects of the XRP Ledger and active in advancing blockchain innovation since 2012.

“Linqto is an amazing company that has democratized the private equity market,” noted Cunningham.“We created Free Linqto to ensure the platform's long-term health and continued success. We would welcome the opportunity to work with new management to protect Linqto and its more than 14,000 customers, however we are examining all our options. We welcome other customers of the company to join us. For more information and to register, go to .”

