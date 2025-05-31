Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Di María Makes Sentimental Return to Rosario Central

2025-05-31 06:59:55
(MENAFN) Veteran Argentine winger Angel Di Maria has sealed his sentimental return to Rosario Central, the club where his professional journey began, as confirmed by the Argentine side on Thursday.

Rosario Central's official Instagram account captured the momentous occasion, posting "A piece of paper, a signature... Where it all began, it begins again" alongside imagery of Di Maria putting pen to paper on his contract.

The 37-year-old expressed his overwhelming emotions through his personal social media, stating: "How wonderful it is to be back home. What a joy it is to be able to fulfill our dream. To live in our beloved Rosario and be able to wear the jersey of our beloved Rosario Central."

Di Maria's illustrious career launched at Rosario Central in 2005 before taking him across Europe's elite footballing landscape, including stints with Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and most recently Benfica, accumulating over 25 major honors throughout his decorated tenure, notably the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League triumph with Real Madrid.

His international contributions proved equally remarkable, netting 31 goals across 145 Argentina appearances while helping secure the 2022 FIFA World Cup crown and two Copa America championships.

This homecoming marks the completion of a full circle for the seasoned playmaker, returning to his roots after conquering football's biggest stages worldwide.

