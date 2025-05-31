403
U.S. Defense Secretary Says China Plots Taiwan Invasion by 2027
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a stark warning Saturday, revealing that China is actively preparing to “invade” Taiwan by 2027—a move he said could unleash catastrophic consequences across the Indo-Pacific and the globe.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, the pivotal annual defense and security conference held in Singapore, Hegseth called on US allies throughout the region to urgently boost their military spending in response to China’s escalating threat.
“We know that (Chinese President) Xi Jinping has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. The PLA (People’s Liberation Army) is building the capabilities needed to do it—at breakneck speed. The PLA is training for it, every day. The PLA is rehearsing for the real deal,” Hegseth declared, citing a transcript from the US Department of Defense.
He emphasized that Washington will not "sugarcoat it," warning that the threat China poses is both genuine and potentially imminent. “But let me again be clear: The United States does not seek war. We do not seek to dominate or strangle China. We do not seek to humiliate China. We do not seek regime change. Instead, we seek peace. But we must ensure that China cannot dominate us—or our allies and partners.”
Hegseth accused China of aggressive moves to intimidate neighboring countries in the South China Sea, warning that any attempt by Beijing to alter the status quo through force or coercion will be met with strong opposition. “Any unilateral attempt in the South China Sea to change the status quo by force or coercion is unacceptable,” he said, highlighting China’s broader goal to control the Asia region.
The Defense Secretary urged both Asian and European allies to align defense budgets with the evolving threat landscape, stressing, “We must ensure that our defense spending reflects the dangers and threats we face today.”
Hegseth praised President Donald Trump’s efforts to reinforce US military power, highlighting plans to exceed $1 trillion in defense spending next year. He stated, "The Golden Dome for America, our new sixth-generation fighter, the F-47; our new stealth bomber, the B-21; new submarines and destroyers are all a part of that. The best military equipment in the world."
In addition, Hegseth unveiled new collaborative defense initiatives under the Partnership for Indo-Pacific Industrial Resilience (PIPIR), a coalition of 14 US allies and partners. The first endeavor aims to develop repair capabilities for P-8 radar systems in Australia, enabling allies like New Zealand and the Republic of Korea to maintain these critical assets regionally rather than relying solely on US facilities.
This urgent address at the Shangri-La Dialogue signals intensifying geopolitical tensions and highlights the urgent need for coordinated regional defense strategies in the face of China’s rapidly advancing military ambitions.
