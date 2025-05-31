Discussed Grave Challenges Posed By Cross-Border Terrorism To India With Danish Leaders, Says Gulam Ali Khatana
Khatana, spokesperson of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, is a part of the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad. The leaders have conveyed India's stand in France, and Italy is currently in Denmark to present India's unwavering position against terrorism and its perpetrators.
"Honoured to be part of the All Party Delegation of MPs, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, during our official visit to Denmark. We met Lars-Christian Brask, Deputy Speaker of the Danish Parliament, and briefed him on the heinous Pahalgam Terrorist Attack and India's firm response through Operation Sindoor. India's resolute stance against terrorism and the urgent need for a unified global fight to combat terror was strongly emphasised," Khatana posted on X on Saturday.
The delegation also met a group of former officials, Ministers, Members of Parliament, and diplomat who carry an influential voice in Denmark and abroad.
"We held insightful discussions with select former Members of Parliament, former Ministers, and a former diplomat, focusing on the grave challenges posed by cross-border terrorism to India, India's decisive response through Operation Sindoor, and broader global issues threatening peace and security," Khatana said in another post.
The nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.
"India's strong condemnation of the terror attack in Pahalgam and resolute action taken in the form of Operation Sindoor formed the focus of briefings given by the Indian delegation to the Danish side. It clarified that India's warranted response through 'Operation Sindoor' was diplomatically measured and commensurate," read a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Copenhagen.
"The delegation emphasised India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism and stance that any act of violence would be responded to befittingly. India's appreciation of Denmark's public stance condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the expression of solidarity with India was conveyed to the Danish side during the meetings," the statement added.
Furthermore, the delegation also met the local Indian diaspora in an interactive setting, emphasising Operation Sindoor's success and India's resolve to stand firm in our collective fight against terrorism.
The delegates are a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.
