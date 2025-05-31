Fardeen Khan Introduces His Character Dev From 'Housefull 5'
Introducing his character from the film Dev, actor Fardeen Khan shared some stylish photographs on his Instagram handle. The 'Heyy Babyy' actor looked all dapper in a white see-through sleeveless t-shirt, paired with a matching coat. Fardeen was also seen flaunting his toned biceps in his latest Insta post.
"Meet Dev. See you at the cinemas on the 6th of June. #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5...Directed by @tarun_mansukhani," he penned in the caption.
Fardeen added, "Photographs: Jignesh C. Panchal @framingframes...Make-up : @saffrn_hues_by_jas @damakeuplab...Hair : Aalim Hakim @aalimhakim @imran__khan_iko."
Additionally, the makers of "Housefull 5" have also treated the fans with a new banger "The Phoogdi Dance".
Taking the centre stage, veteran actor Nana Patekar is seen drawing the entire cast while performing the "Phoogdi Dance".
The track has been scored by Tanishk Bagchi in collaboration with Krattex, who has also lent his voice to the song.
"Housefull 5" enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir, amongst others.
Made under the direction of Tarun Mansukhani, the trailer of the drama features a cruise ship with Nana Patekar's voice in the backdrop talking about the character of Ranjit announcing his will of 69 billion pounds in the name of Jolly. However, after learning about the will, three Jollys come forward, claiming the money. Who is the real Jolly? Is the billion-pound question now.
Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Housefull 5" is likely to get a theatrical release on June 6.
