Anyone Who Dares To Threaten Us Will Get A Befitting Reply At Their Doorstep, Says J.P. Nadda In Jaipur
“Our 'Operation Sindoor' and surgical strikes have shown that if anyone raises an eye towards us, we will respond by entering their home. Pakistan surrendered within four days,” said Nadda, recalling the success of the Indian armed forces in giving a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism by launching precision strikes at terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.
He credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for strengthening national security and added that the Indian military had destroyed nine terrorist hideouts.
He further emphasised that 'Operation Sindoor' is ongoing and will continue until its objectives are achieved.
Upon his arrival in Jaipur, Nadda proceeded to the Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur (MNIT), where he garlanded a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Vivekananda Lecture Theatre Complex and planted a sapling on the campus.
Later, he reached the Rajasthan International Center (RIC) to participate in multiple official and party programmes.
He is scheduled to flag off 150 Kalika units of Rajasthan Police and oversee the transfer of financial assistance to women and girls under the 'Lado Protsahan Yojana', benefiting 32,755 girl students across various schemes.
Nadda is also participating in a state-level event marking the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, where both government and party programmes are being held.
At MNIT and RIC, Nadda was joined by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, State BJP President Madan Rathore, Health Minister Gajendra Singh, Chief Secretary S Pant, DGP U.R. Sahu, and other senior officials and party leaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment