U.S. Challenges Brazilian Judge's Authority Over American Tech Platforms
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Department of Justice formally criticized Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes in a May 27 letter to Brazil's Ministry of Justice, arguing his orders to U.S.-based platforms like Rumble exceed jurisdictional boundaries.
Brazil's ministry confirmed receiving the document but withheld its full text, stating only that it had been forwarded for internal review.
The dispute centers on Moraes' February 21 suspension of Rumble in Brazil after the platform refused to block accounts tied to journalist Allan dos Santos, a Bolsonaro ally living in the U.S. since 2021.
Moraes mandated Rumble to remove Santos' content, halt his revenue streams, and appoint a local legal representative-a requirement for foreign tech firms operating in Brazil.
Rumble temporarily complied but later reinstated Santos' accounts, leading to its renewed suspension.
The platform and Trump Media, owner of Truth Social, then sued Moraes in a Florida federal court, claiming his demands violated U.S. free speech protections.
A judge dismissed their injunction request on procedural grounds but allowed the broader lawsuit to proceed.
The Justice Department's letter asserts U.S. companies cannot be compelled to enforce foreign censorship orders on American soil, framing the conflict as a sovereignty issue.
This aligns with the U.S. government's March 2025 refusal to extradite Santos, whom Moraes accuses of orchestrating a“digital militia” to spread misinformation.
Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has called the case a critical test of whether foreign rulings can override constitutional rights.
Brazil's Supreme Court maintains Moraes acted within national law, citing precedents requiring foreign platforms to comply with local regulations.
The judge previously suspended Elon Musk's X (Twitter) in April 2024 over similar compliance disputes.
Legal experts note the clash reflects growing global tensions between tech regulation and free speech, with some countries like Venezuela and Brazil increasingly pressuring companies to align with domestic norms.
Rumble's suspension and the U.S. pushback highlight risks for businesses operating across borders.
Companies face mounting pressure to navigate conflicting legal frameworks, with potential fines, service restrictions, or market exits for noncompliance.
The outcome could influence how platforms handle government demands worldwide, balancing user rights, national laws, and international trade relations.
