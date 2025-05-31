Jacqueliene Fernandez All Set To Perform At 72Nd Miss World Finale In Hyderabad

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>The stage is set for an unforgettable evening as the 72nd Miss World Grand Finale unfolds tonight at the HITEX Exhibition Center in Hyderabad. The much-anticipated event brings together 108 contestants from across the globe for a celebration of beauty, purpose, and culture. This marks the third time India is hosting the prestigious pageant, making it a proud moment for the nation.</p><p>Over the past month, contestants have been immersed in India's rich traditions and cultural heritage. From exploring the historic sites of Telangana to engaging in community-based initiatives under the Miss World Foundation's 'Beauty With A Purpose' banner, the journey has been both inspiring and transformational for the global participants.</p><h2><strong>Jacqueliene Fernandez to Light Up the Stage</strong></h2><p>Adding a dose of Bollywood glamour to the glittering night is global icon Jacqueliene Fernandez. Known for her dynamic dance performances and magnetic stage presence, the actress is set to deliver a spectacular live performance that promises to be one of the evening's highlights. Her appearance adds a new layer of excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting her moment in the spotlight.</p><p>Jacqueliene, one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars, has built an impressive career over the past decade with roles in blockbuster films, her humanitarian efforts, and her infectious charisma. Her involvement in the Miss World finale not only boosts the event's star power but also underscores the growing synergy between entertainment and global causes.</p><p>The finale will be co-hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle and Indian television presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. A host of celebrities, dignitaries, and former beauty queens are also expected to attend, making the event a true spectacle of glamour and global unity.</p><p>With the spotlight on Hyderabad and the world watching, the 72nd Miss World promises to be a dazzling night of elegance, empowerment, and entertainment.</p>
