Hollywood Vs Trump's America: Is Popcorn Politics Exposing A Fractured US?

If Hollywood had itself etched into Mount Rushmore, it might well be Tom Cruise-and his latest film, Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning, speaks volumes about the shifting tone of the nation's silver screen empire. In the original 1996 installment directed by Brian De Palma, the weight of the mission rested squarely on the shoulders of Ethan Hunt. But in the latest chapter, the focus has shifted: the lone hero has given way to a sense of collective effort, reflecting a broader cultural turn from individualism to teamwork.

Chronicles: A Magazine of American Culture wrote that the film's message was a self-flattering liberal fantasy.“If world governments could all just hold hands and sing kumbaya and care about people instead of“the economy,” then the world would be a good place-safe from disinformation peddlers who seek to sow chaos,” a part of it read.

This is significant in more ways than one. Hollywood was a major proponent that inspired the American Dream, which helped manufacture the idea of a self-made hero. It often creates adversities and focuses on values such as grit, courage, and sheer willpower to rise above mediocrity. But in today's cultural landscape, that archetype is evolving. There are questions being raised about diversity, racial prejudices and who gets to be seen as the“hero” in the first place.

Hollywood is beginning to reckon with its own legacy-recasting not just characters, but the very idea of the industry in a fractured US. As a result, it exposes the deep cultural faultlines that have existed, but long been papered over by myth and spectacle. And the primary reason– US President Donald Trump.

Superhero fatigue and inherent bias

In recent years, many people in the US have grown tired of Marvel and DC, particularly when it comes to their movies and TV shows. Recent projects from both studios have seen declining box office returns, weaker critical reception, and growing audience fatigue. A Statista survey in 2021 found that about 23% of people said they were getting tired of how many superhero movies were being released. That's 6% more than the number of people who felt that way in 2018.

One reason for this fatigue is the large number of superhero films being released in a short span of time. However, it points to a sharp disconnect between the film studios and the US audience. Even though Martin Scorsese would think Marvel movies are more of a 'spectacle' than cinema, it has touched upon topics that a white male would not want to discuss.

Through narratives exploring racial identity (Black Panther), systemic oppression (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and surveillance states (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Marvel films have brought complex and timely issues to the forefront of popular culture.

This increased focus on diversity and Black-led narratives has, however, provoked significant online backlash, reflecting broader cultural tensions and resistance to changing representations within popular media.

Marvel's rival DC has been smart in capitalising on the pushback against diversity-driven superhero stories by doubling down on darker, singular, and more grounded narratives, rather than large ensemble casts. Their biggest recent box-office hit, Joker (2019) focuses intensely on one character's psychological journey, offering a gritty, mature, and character-driven story that appeals to a wide audience.

But one particular announcement by US President Donald Trump sent jitters down both of their industries– a 100% Tariff on US movies produced abroad.

Tariffs and studio culture

A growing number of American films are now shot outside the US, and while this trend is driven largely by cost savings, tax incentives, and diverse filming locations, it has also sparked cultural and political debate-especially among conservatives.

The need for tariffs stems from a political need. Although impractical, it could help in optics. Republicans have often positioned themselves as champions of traditional American values, economic nationalism, and cultural preservation. Promoting US-based productions could serve as a cultural counterpart to the economic“America First” agenda, reinforcing the idea that American stories should be made by American workers on American soil.

But the problem is that the move is an economic blunder for Hollywood– that has outgrown the US. Indian award-winning director Shekhar Kapur wrote,“Over 75% of Hollywood's box office earnings come from outside the US, and a significant portion of their film budgets are also spent overseas. This may encourage Hollywood to move outside the US - quite the opposite of what he intended.”

Trump's frequent criticism and belittling of the entertainment industry helped spark a broader anti-establishment movement within and around Hollywood. His attacks on what he called the "liberal elite" in media and film fueled a cultural backlash that resonated with audiences who felt alienated by mainstream narratives, but made Hollywood unhappy.

Hollywood abandoned

All these contributed to the rise of interest in more agile, politically engaged television content. Several shows have found success by resonating with conservative audiences or promoting themes aligned with Republican values. Sitcoms like Last Man Standing openly embraced a right-leaning perspective, often addressing political correctness and traditional family roles. Police dramas such as Blue Bloods emphasized law and order and personal responsibility, values commonly championed by conservatives.

Shows like Yellowstone explored themes of rugged individualism, property rights, and skepticism of government authority-earning a loyal following in rural and conservative circles. Meanwhile, newer ventures like The Terminal List and faith-based series like The Chosen gained popularity by appealing to patriotism and Christian values.

All these developments made Hollywood, in its traditional sense, a bit weaker. Ryan Coogler's landmark deal with Warner Bros for his film Sinners sent anxiety through the old vanguard. Coogler's success symbolized a challenge to the established order, signaling that the control might shift from studios to filmmakers.

What next?

While Hollywood feels politically and culturally isolated from parts of the US, especially its more conservative regions, it also sees itself as a leader in pushing forward social progress and redefining American stories. And that's what it is doing. By combining spectacle with characters who reflect a wider range of identities and motivations, these films demonstrate how Hollywood can maintain its blockbuster appeal while embracing more inclusive and nuanced narratives.

Hollywood wants to hold hands with the world and sing Kumbaya-but Trump couldn't be further from that vision. Amid this cultural clash, questions linger about just how deep Hollywood's influence truly runs, and even Tom Cruise doesn't have all the answers.