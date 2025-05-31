Delhi HC Rejects Lalu Yadav's Plea To Halt 'Land-For-Jobs' Scam Case Proceedings

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by RJD chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking to stay trial court proceedings in the alleged 'land-for-jobs' corruption case, investigated by the CBI. Justice Ravinder Dudeja ruled that Yadav remains free to present his arguments before the trial court at the charge consideration stage, stating there were no compelling reasons to halt proceedings.

Represented by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, Yadav sought to quash the FIR, arguing that the CBI failed to obtain mandatory prior approval before proceeding with its inquiry. He contended that while approval was secured for others, it was not obtained in his case.

The trial court is scheduled to commence arguments on charge framing on June 2.

The CBI, opposing the petition on maintainability grounds, argued that sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was not required. It further stated that while sanction under Section 19 was necessary, it had already been obtained.

The agency also informed the court that the issue raised is currently pending before the Supreme Court and is expected to be heard by a three-judge bench.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and several others in connection with the land-for-jobs case. Yadav is alleged to have granted railway jobs in exchange for land parcels from candidates or their relatives, either as gifts or at significantly reduced prices.