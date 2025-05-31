Saturn's Retrograde: 138 Days Of Fortune For 5 Zodiac Signs

Whether Saturn is direct or retrograde, people generally fear it. Saturn will soon be retrograde, giving auspicious results for people of five zodiac signs.

Saturn, the giver of karma, will make significant changes in 2025. This year, Saturn entered Pisces. Now, from July 13th, Saturn is going retrograde. It will go direct on November 28, 2025, i.e., after 138 days. Retrograde Saturn will give special benefits to the people of five zodiac signs who are undergoing Saturn's Sade Sati or Panoti.

This is the first phase of Saturn's Sade Sati in Aries. Saturn's retrograde will give auspicious results to these people. There may be financial gains. You will get the money that you are stuck with. Income may increase. Traders will profit.

Retrograde Saturn will give relief from enemies to Virgos. There will be profit in business. You can get benefits from the government. During this time, income will also increase.

Saturn's retrograde will be beneficial for Scorpios. Health will improve. You can achieve success in work related to education. Income will increase.

Saturn's retrograde will benefit Sagittarius. These people will be under the influence of Saturn. There will be financial relief in these 138 days. You will be successful in saving money. There may be a profitable deal or partnership in business.

The second phase of Saturn's Sade Sati is considered to be the most troublesome for Pisces. Saturn's retrograde will provide relief from the pain of Sade Sati. There may be financial gains. Stress will reduce. Problems will go away.