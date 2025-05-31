Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Selena Gomez Cheers Taylor Swift: Yes, You Did That Tay! After She Wins Back 6 Albums Rights


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's friendship is the kind we all dream of--a perfect example of 'best friend goals.'</p><p>Gomez, on Friday, took to her Instagram Story to cheer for her bestie Swift and showed just how "proud" she was after the singer confirmed that she finally owns the masters of her first six albums.</p><p>Sharing her excitement, Selena wrote, "YES, YOU DID THAT, TAY. SO PROUD!"<img>Earlier that day, Swift posted on Instagram to confirm the news. The singer shared three pictures of herself sitting on the floor, smiling, and surrounded by her early albums. She wore a light purple top, jeans, and her signature red lipstick. Along with the pictures, Swift added a caption that read, "You belong with me," referencing her 2008 hit from the album Fearless.</p><p> </p>    View this post on Instagram           <p>A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)</p><p> </p><p>According to People, almost six years ago, Swift's music catalogue was sold to music executive Scooter Braun without her approval. Braun later sold it to Shamrock Capital. In response, Swift began re-recording her albums with "Taylor's Version" to take back ownership of her work.</p><p>Gomez and Swift have been close friends since 2008, when they met through the Jonas Brothers. In past interviews, Gomez has spoken fondly of their bond. "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez said in 2017, during an interview with KISS FM UK, People reported.</p><p>"It was amazing because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair, all the bracelets, and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," the "Good For You" singer said -- before she jokingly added, "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."</p>

