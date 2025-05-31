Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 708 May 31 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 708: Karunya is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR 708 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.</p><p>Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.</p><p>Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR 708:</p><p><strong>1st Prize: Rs 1 crore</strong></p><p>KB 514655</p><p><strong>Consolation Prize: Rs 5000</strong></p><p>KA 514655</p><p>KC 514655</p><p>KD 514655</p><p>KE 514655</p><p>KF 514655</p><p>KG 514655</p><p>KH 514655</p><p>KJ 514655</p><p>KK 514655</p><p>KL 514655</p><p>KM 514655</p><p><strong>2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh</strong></p><p>KC 729447</p><p><strong>3rd Prize: Rs 25 lakh</strong></p><p>KG 453025</p><p><strong>4th Prize: Rs 15 lakh</strong></p><p>1) KA 769557</p><p>2) KB 744847</p><p>3) KC 711738</p><p>4) KD 410396</p><p>5) KE 342918</p><p>6) KF 527783</p><p>7) KG 820126</p><p>8) KH 226905</p><p>9) KJ 279370</p><p>10) KK 650024</p><p>11) KL 523549</p><p>12) KM 275792</p><p><strong>5th Prize: Rs 5,000</strong></p><p>0396 0470 0478 0732 1650 2125 3250 4748 5069 5135 5956 6453 6835 6957 7385 8050 8840 9118</p><p><strong>6th Prize: Rs 1,000</strong></p><p>Results awaited</p><p><strong>7th Prize: Rs 500</strong></p><p>Results awaited</p><p><strong>8th Prize: Rs 100</strong></p><p>Results awaited</p><p><strong>9th Prize: Rs 50</strong></p><p>Results awaited</p><p>The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.</p>
