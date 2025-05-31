403
Kerala Woman Who Died In Saudi Laid To Rest In Kozhikode
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Riyadh: The body of Rubina (35), a native of Mukkam Manassery in Kozhikode, who died in Jubail, Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province last Sunday, has been repatriated. The body reached Kozhikode airport on Thursday night on an Air India Express flight and the burial took place at Muthalam Juma Masjid Cemetery. </p><p>She died of a heart attack at her flat in Jubail. The incident happened after she sent her children to school in the morning. When the children returned home after school, they knocked on the door but received no response. They used their key to open the door and found her dead. </p><p>She is survived by her husband Abdul Majeed, father Aboobacker, mother Ramla and two children. Abdul Majeed, from Chittamkandi Nellikaparambil, works at SMH Company in Jubail. Amjad is an eighth-grade student at Jubail International Indian School and Ayana is in nursery. The children have returned home following their mother's death. Rubina's unexpected demise has deeply saddened the Malayali community in Jubail. </p><p>The post-mortem procedures were completed by Jubail KMCC Central Committee General Secretary Basheer Vettupara, along with family friends Muhajir, Abdul Azeez, and KMCC Welfare Wing members Ansari Nariya, Haneefa Kasim, and Khobar KMCC President Iqbal Anamamgad.</p>
