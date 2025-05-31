Covid-19 Alert: CM Siddaramaiah Led Karnataka Govt Issues Circular - 'Do Not Send Children If...'

MENAFN - Live Mint)In the wake of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has issued a circular asking parents not to send their children to school if they have fever, cough, cold and other symptoms.

“If fever, cough, cold and other symptoms are found in school children, do not send the children to school and follow appropriate treatment and care measures as per doctor's advice,” reads the circular, issued by the Karnataka government.

As of Friday, Karnataka has recorded 234 Covid active cases. Three patients with the infection, who had other comorbidities, have died since January 1.

Covid in India

The number of Covid-19 cases across India witnessed a five-fold jump with active cases nearing 3,000 - Kerala leading the latest spike - followed by Maharashtra and Delhi, shows government data.

As of May 30, India reported 2,710 active Covid-19 cases with a rise of 511 new cases from the previous day.

'..strict adherence to Covid-19 measures'

The Karnataka government has advised that children should be sent to school only after they have fully recovered.

It also stressed the need to strictly follow precautionary measures such as hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and other COVID-19 appropriate behaviors (CAB), reported PTI.

“Overall, strict adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures has been instructed in the interest of the health of school children,” the state government's notice read.

The Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare department in Karnataka issued precautions to be taken in government and private schools, as instructed during the Covid-19 situation review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held on May 26.

Delhi reports 1 death

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Delhi, on Saturday (May 31) saw 294 active cases and one death . The figure records a spike in 56 cases as compared to Friday, May 30.

New Delhi, India - May 27, 2025: Patients seen waiting in long queues for general OPD outside LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Delhi is experiencing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, but the situation remains under control (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed that while COVID-19 cases were once again being reported in parts of the country, the current variants in circulation were showing mild symptoms similar to the Omicron strain.