British Youtuber's Stolen Airpods Pro Found In Pakistan: He Now Plans To Travel To Karachi To Get His Property Back

MENAFN - Live Mint) British YouTuber Lord Miles plans to travel to Pakistan to recover his stolen AirPods Pro. The earphones were reportedly taken from a hotel in Dubai a year ago.

Using Apple's Find My app , Miles tracked them to Jhelum, Pakistan, near a place called“2nd Wife Restaurant”. The device was last active just 31 minutes before he checked.

The influencer posted a screenshot of the location and said he kept playing the noise from the app whenever the thief used them. He announced on social media that he would fly to Pakistan next week to get them back.

“My AirPod Pros have been lost for a year in Pakistan and guess who's going to go there next week and get his property back!” the YouTuber wrote.

“They got stolen from my hotel in Dubai and made their way to Pakistan. I enabled lost mode and keep playing the 'find me' noise when he's using the AirPods,” he added.

Miles plans to take local police's help to get back his stolen AirPods and record everything on video. He now wants to share the full recovery journey on social media .

“I'm going to get a police officer and storm the area, get back my AirPods and film it all. Don't like thieves!”

His post gained massive attention online.

One user wondered,“...wouldn't it be easier and, i would think, cheaper, to just buy a new pair?”

“So you're gonna spend more money on the ticket alone... for AirPods you can just get for 2% of the price question mark,” reacted another user.

The influencer replied that he was already going to be in the area for some business.

“I'm here in Afghanistan doing business, I need to go to Karachi so I'm passing through,” he wrote.

Another user commented,“Yeah i wouldn't put those back in my ears lol i would just cut the loss.”

“Probably that guy bought somewhere, so they are not yours anymore ;) you can add a sticket next time saying your name,” came from another.