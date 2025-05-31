West Bengal Shocker! Man Beheads Sister-In-Law After Scuffle, Walks Around With Severed Head

MENAFN - Live Mint) The West Bengal police on Saturday arrested a man in South 24 Parganas district after he was found walking around with the severed head of his sister-in-law, PTI reported police as saying.

According to the report, which quoted a senior police officer, the man was apprehended in Bharatgarh in the district's Basanti area on suspicion of killing his sister-in-law.

After the locals found the man carrying the severed head of his sister-in-law and walking around in the locality, they alerted the police.

"Initial probe revealed that the accused had engaged in a scuffle with the woman, who is his sister-in-law, last night. He beheaded the woman with a sickle-like object. We are probing the incident. A forensic team is visiting the place where the crime took place," the police officer said.

The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the weapon was also seized from the accused.

With agency inputs.

