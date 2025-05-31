Smoking Costs Kashmiris More Than Just Health

Representational Photo

A cigarette often feels like a break from chaos. A moment of calm. A symbol of toughness. Some start young, others smoke in silence. But whatever the reason, the outcome is alarmingly similar: sickness, loss, and regret.

Kashmir is seeing a slow surge in tobacco use, especially among the youth. You can spot it outside colleges, in narrow alleys, behind shuttered shops. According to government data, over 20% of adults in J&K use tobacco in some form. The number is rising, and so are hospital visits for chest pain, breathlessness, and cancer.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the world. Every year, over 8 million people die due to tobacco, including more than a million who never smoked but were exposed to secondhand smoke. In Kashmir's close-knit homes and shared spaces, that risk is even higher.

It's not just lungs. Tobacco damages the heart, weakens immunity, worsens diabetes, and harms unborn babies. At Srinagar's oncology ward, doctors say it: tobacco-linked cancers are the hardest to treat. And in far-off districts, where hospitals are fewer, the damage often goes unchecked until it's too late.

Now look at the cost. A daily smoker in Kashmir roughly spends about ₹300 a day. That's ₹9,000 a month, ₹1.08 lakh a year. In a place where many households live on less than ₹15,000 a month, this is more than a habit. It's a financial drain.

Then comes the burden on public hospitals. Tobacco-related treatments in Kashmir eat up limited resources. Families sell land or take loans for surgeries and medicines. Many never recover, financially or emotionally.

There's also the silent damage: fatigue, anxiety, poor sleep. Smokers often believe tobacco calms them. But research says otherwise. Quitting actually improves mood, focus, and energy. Taste returns. Skin clears. You breathe better. You think clearer. You live more.

And what about children? In households where adults smoke, children inhale smoke daily. They cough more, fall sick often, and grow up thinking it's normal. It's not. Every puff near a child is a stolen future.

The valleys and mountains of Kashmir have always symbolized purity. Yet cigarette butts now litter our trails. Tobacco farming elsewhere destroys forests. The environmental damage is global, but the carelessness begins at home.

So, on this World No Tobacco Day, ask yourself: what is that cigarette really costing you, and those around you?

The answer, in Kashmir, is too much.