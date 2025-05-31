Mortgage And Credit Guarantee Fund Disburses ₼3.52 Billion To Over 54,000 Borrowers

To date, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) of Azerbaijan has issued loans totaling 3.52 billion manats to 54,523 borrowers, Azernews reports, citing the Fund.

