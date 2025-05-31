Azerbaijan And Kenya Explore Cooperation In Humanitarian Mine Action
Azernews reports, citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kenya, the meeting was held at the IPSTC headquarters. During the discussion, Ambassador Hajiyev briefed Director Sitienei on the activities of the Azerbaijani Embassy, the nation's development path inspired by the political legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the ongoing efforts led by President Ilham Aliyev to implement the“Great Return Program” - aimed at resettling former internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.
The ambassador highlighted that, as a result of nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has become one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world. He informed Director Sitienei about the widespread destruction and human casualties caused by landmines.
It was emphasized that landmines remain the greatest obstacle to the safe and dignified return of displaced Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands.
