Iranian VP Depicts Current State Of Nuke Talks With US

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Some progress has been observed in the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States on Iran's nuclear program, said Mohammad Eslami, Iran's Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.

Speaking at an event in Iran's northern Mazandaran Province on May 31, Eslami emphasized that proposals such as reducing uranium enrichment to zero are not considered serious by Tehran.

It is noteworthy that on May 30, US President Donald Trump remarked that Iran is keen to seize the moment in the ongoing negotiations, hinting that a deal might be just around the corner.

To note, there have been five rounds of back-and-forth discussions between Iran and the US regarding Iran's nuclear program, taking place on April 12, 19, and 26 and May 11 and 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.