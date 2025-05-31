Enterprise Damaged In Missile Strike On Kharkiv Suburb

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .

“According to the investigation, on May 29 around 18:30, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a missile strike on the suburbs of Kharkiv. The strike hit the territory of a civilian enterprise in Chuhuiv district. Buildings and vehicles were damaged,” the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, Russian forces used two Kh-35 missiles.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched on the grounds of a war crime.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators, are carrying out comprehensive procedural actions to properly document and investigate the war crimes committed by servicemen of the Russian armed forces.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia struck Kharkiv region with two missiles, explosions were heard in the suburbs of the town of Chuhuiv.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office