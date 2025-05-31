War Update: 119 Clashes On Frontline, Invaders Suffering Heavy Losses In Pokrovsk Sector
"Since the beginning of the day, a total of 119 combat clashes have occurred. Today, the occupiers launched one missile strike and 58 air strikes, using one missile and 113 guided aerial bombs (GABs). Additionally, Russian forces used 1,113 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,236 shelling attacks on our positions and populated areas," the update reads.
In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Starytsia and Vovchansk. Two more attacks are ongoing.Read also: No imminent threat to Kharkiv as Russia rotating troops, say officials
In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy conducted three assaults near Nova Kruhliakivka. The Ukrainian defenders stopped two of them; one clash is still underway.
In the Lyman sector , Russian forces launched seven attacks near Lypove, Hrekivka, and Ridkodub. Three clashes remain unresolved.
In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks towards Hryhorivka.
In the Kramatorsk sector , five clashes were recorded. The enemy attempted to advance toward Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and near Kurdiumivka.
In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces launched four assaults, focusing on areas near Druzhba and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk sector , invading forces attempted to breach the Ukrainian defenses 39 times near Zoria, Popiv Yar, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, and Andriivka. Five engagements are still ongoing.
On this front alone today, Ukrainian forces eliminated 341 enemy personnel, 182 of whom were killed. Additionally, 14 vehicles, 11 motorcycles, two mortars, three Shahed drones, and two personnel shelters were destroyed. One enemy tank, two vehicles, and a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system were damaged.
In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attacked 21 times near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole, and Novodarivka. The Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks; two battles are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv sector , Russian forces attacked twice near Stepove.
In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy conducted one assault, had no success.
In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks. Ten engagements are still in progress.Read also: Active combat ongoing near Khotin, Yunakivka in Sumy region – RMA
On other fronts, the situation remained largely unchanged.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded 190,000 since the beginning of the year.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
