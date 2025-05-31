Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court Convicts Two Lawyers For Attempting To Bribe Judges In Poltava Region
The supposed assistant offered to "resolve the issue" with the judge for a fee, involving a known lawyer in the scheme. However, the plan failed, and the individual was ultimately found guilty in court.
The defendants then promised to overturn the ruling on appeal in exchange for $1,800, bringing in another lawyer to assist in the scheme. The bribe was intended for a judge of the Poltava Court of Appeal and was handed over in two installments: $300 and $1,500.Read also: Zelensky submits bill to Rada to establish two specialized administrative courts
After the final payment was made, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and SAPO, in cooperation with the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police in the Poltava region, apprehended the suspects.
According to SAPO, one lawyer and the fake assistant were sentenced to 4 years and 8 months in prison, along with the confiscation of half their property. The second lawyer received 4 years and 6 months in prison, with $130,450 and EUR 6,750 in seized cash ordered confiscated.
Additionally, both lawyers were barred from practicing law for three years.
