Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court Convicts Two Lawyers For Attempting To Bribe Judges In Poltava Region


2025-05-31 05:47:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The case began when a citizen approached a person presenting himself as a legal assistant for help after being cited for driving under the influence, Ukrinform reports, citing the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

The supposed assistant offered to "resolve the issue" with the judge for a fee, involving a known lawyer in the scheme. However, the plan failed, and the individual was ultimately found guilty in court.

The defendants then promised to overturn the ruling on appeal in exchange for $1,800, bringing in another lawyer to assist in the scheme. The bribe was intended for a judge of the Poltava Court of Appeal and was handed over in two installments: $300 and $1,500.

Read also: Zelensky submits bill to Rada to establish two specialized administrative courts

After the final payment was made, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and SAPO, in cooperation with the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police in the Poltava region, apprehended the suspects.

According to SAPO, one lawyer and the fake assistant were sentenced to 4 years and 8 months in prison, along with the confiscation of half their property. The second lawyer received 4 years and 6 months in prison, with $130,450 and EUR 6,750 in seized cash ordered confiscated.

Additionally, both lawyers were barred from practicing law for three years.

MENAFN31052025000193011044ID1109618936

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search