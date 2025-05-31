Invaders Send Rescuers From Russia To Occupied Territories Amid Lack Of Local Specialists
“The Russians failed to recruit a sufficient number of rescuers in the TOT and are now forced to bring in 'touring' specialists from Russia,” the post states. Despite years of occupation, the enemy has been unable to establish basic life functions and is now deploying personnel from Russia's remote regions.Read also: Over 100 schools in occupied Luhansk region at risk of closure due to declining student numbers
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the occupiers also plan to send postmen from Russia to the occupied territories.
