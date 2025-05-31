MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Telegram post by the Center of National Resistance, the occupiers have struggled to recruit local rescuers. Most Ukrainian specialists left due to the occupation, and there were no qualified volunteers available.

“The Russians failed to recruit a sufficient number of rescuers in the TOT and are now forced to bring in 'touring' specialists from Russia,” the post states. Despite years of occupation, the enemy has been unable to establish basic life functions and is now deploying personnel from Russia's remote regions.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the occupiers also plan to send postmen from Russia to the occupied territories.