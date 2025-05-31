Russian Army's Losses In Ukraine Since Beginning Of The Year Exceed 190,000 Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote this in a Facebook post and published a relevant video, as reported by Ukrinform.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their effective combat work, eliminating the enemy. I am grateful to the defenders for their daily fight and defense of the country's freedom and independence,” Syrskyi stated.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine climbs by 1,050 in past day

As earlier reported, Ukrainian forces destroyed 6,788 Russian artillery systems since the beginning of the year.