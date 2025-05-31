Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army's Losses In Ukraine Since Beginning Of The Year Exceed 190,000 Syrskyi


2025-05-31 05:47:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote this in a Facebook post and published a relevant video, as reported by Ukrinform.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their effective combat work, eliminating the enemy. I am grateful to the defenders for their daily fight and defense of the country's freedom and independence,” Syrskyi stated.

Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine climbs by 1,050 in past day

As earlier reported, Ukrainian forces destroyed 6,788 Russian artillery systems since the beginning of the year.

