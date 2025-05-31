79 Combat Clashes Along Frontline Since Morning, With Majority Of Enemy Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an operational update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 16:00, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian forces continue their assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions. Since the start of the day, a total of 79 combat engagements have been recorded," the report states.

The General Staff has confirmed that border settlements have been subjected to shelling from Russian territory, including Mariine, Hirky, Bila Bereza, Slavhorod, Kucherivka, Dmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Riasne, Shevchenkove, Popivka, Komarivka, Turia, and Pokrovka in the Sumy region, as well as Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region. Airstrikes have also targeted Miropilske and Naumivka in the Sumy region.

Today, Ukrainian troops successfully halted two enemy attacks in the Starytsia and Vovchansk areas of the Kharkiv sector.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces launched two assault operations near Nova Kruhliakivka, where fighting is currently ongoing.

The Lyman sector saw five Russian attacks near Lypove, Hrekivka, and Ridkodub, with three combat engagements still underway.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian assaults, including an attempted advance toward Hryhorivka, which was stopped by Ukrainian defenders.

The Kramatorsk secto r witnessed four Russian attempts to advance toward Predtechyno, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and Kurdiumivka, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, intense fighting continues in the vicinity of Toretsk, as Ukrainian troops hold their positions.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces have launched 31 attacks, attempting to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Zoria, Popiv Yar, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, and Andriivka. Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled 27 of these attacks. Additionally, Dovha Balka came under glide bomb strike.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian troops have conducted 16 attacks near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole, and Novodariivka, with three combat clashes still ongoing.

The Huliaipole sector saw aerial missile strikes on Huliaipole, while Verkhnia Tersa, Malynivka, and Olhivske were targeted by bombing raids.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched two attacks, with fighting currently taking place near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian forces attempted one unsuccessful assault and also carried out an unguided aerial missile attack on Olhivka.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders have repelled four Russian attacks i n the Kursk sector , while seven combat engagements are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have conducted six airstrikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements. Additionally, the enemy has carried out 121 artillery strikes, including nine using multiple launch rocket systems.

The General Staff noted that the situation in other frontline sectors remains largely unchanged.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, 205 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders on May 28, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.