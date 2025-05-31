Invaders Attack Kharkiv Region With Two Missiles
Authorities are currently assessing the impact and verifying information about casualties and damage.
"The occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Do not ignore air raid alerts," Syniehubov urged.Read also: No imminent threat to Kharkiv as Russia rotating troops, say officials
As previously reported by Ukrinform, nine settlements in the Kharkiv region were struck by Russian attacks yesterday.
