Invaders Attack Kharkiv Region With Two Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed the attack on Telegram .

Authorities are currently assessing the impact and verifying information about casualties and damage.

"The occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Do not ignore air raid alerts," Syniehubov urged.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, nine settlements in the Kharkiv region were struck by Russian attacks yesterday.