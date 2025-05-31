Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invaders Attack Kharkiv Region With Two Missiles


2025-05-31 05:47:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed the attack on Telegram .

Authorities are currently assessing the impact and verifying information about casualties and damage.

"The occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Do not ignore air raid alerts," Syniehubov urged.

Read also: No imminent threat to Kharkiv as Russia rotating troops, say officials

As previously reported by Ukrinform, nine settlements in the Kharkiv region were struck by Russian attacks yesterday.

