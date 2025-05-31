Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Two Civilians
"The Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities in the Nikopol district came under enemy fire today, with most of the attacks concentrated on the district center. Russian forces used drones and artillery," Lysak stated.
The two injured civilians, a 25-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, will receive outpatient treatment.Read also: Invaders attack Kharkiv region with two missiles
The attacks caused damage to infrastructure, including: a utility company, an administrative building, a five-story residential building, two private homes, an unused structure, six cars, four greenhouses.
Additionally, Russian forces attacked Hrushivka community in the Kryvyi Rih district and the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district using drones, damaging an outbuilding and a power line.
As previously reported, three civilians were injured in two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region due to Russian strikes.
