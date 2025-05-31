Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring Two Civilians


2025-05-31 05:47:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported this on Facebook.

"The Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities in the Nikopol district came under enemy fire today, with most of the attacks concentrated on the district center. Russian forces used drones and artillery," Lysak stated.

The two injured civilians, a 25-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, will receive outpatient treatment.

Read also: Invaders attack Kharkiv region with two missiles

The attacks caused damage to infrastructure, including: a utility company, an administrative building, a five-story residential building, two private homes, an unused structure, six cars, four greenhouses.

Additionally, Russian forces attacked Hrushivka community in the Kryvyi Rih district and the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district using drones, damaging an outbuilding and a power line.

As previously reported, three civilians were injured in two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region due to Russian strikes.

MENAFN31052025000193011044ID1109618926

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search