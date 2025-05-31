Shmyhal Names Ukraine's Most Promising Sectors For U.S. Investment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal wrote this on Telegram .

"Today, we met with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce. I appreciate their trust in Ukraine, their business activity, and their efforts in launching projects that strengthen our resilience and shape our shared future. On our part, we are committed to creating optimal conditions for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and attract new investments," said Shmyhal.

Despite ongoing wartime challenges, the Ukrainian government continues to implement reforms to improve the business climate. This includes large-scale deregulation, with over 1,900 regulatory acts already repealed. A new draft law has also been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, aimed at eliminating 63 additional ineffective regulations.

Shmyhal underscored Ukraine's efforts to create optimal conditions for entrepreneurship, ensuring a favorable environment for investment and business expansion.

The priorities include anti-corruption measures, staff renewal, EU integration, customs digitalization, and the creation of modern infrastructure.

In terms of privatization, thousands of assets have been transferred to new, effective owners, a process that, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, will help accelerate economic recovery and create new jobs.

Ukraine now has approximately 100 industrial parks, with the government co-financing the construction of engineering and transport networks while also partially subsidizing connections to the power grid.

Additionally, the government is working on targeted solutions to support businesses, which were recently discussed at a meeting with business representatives.

Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on $500M tranche –

"I emphasized economic recovery as a key opportunity for businesses to invest successfully and gain significant benefits. We consider the most promising sectors for investment to be defense and military technology, along with energy, construction, manufacturing, mining, and processing. We encourage companies to join us in building a strong and prosperous Ukraine," Shmyhal stated.

As Ukrinform previously reported, 117 Ukrainian startups - from bionic prosthesis manufacturers to AI platforms - have attracted more than EUR 3.5 million in grants for innovation development.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram