Moscow Has Still Not Shared Ceasefire Memorandum With Ukraine And Its Partners Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his evening video address , according to Ukrinform.

“Words do not work with Moscow. Even the so-called“memorandum,” which they promised and allegedly spent over a week preparing – no one has seen it yet. It has not been shared with Ukraine. It has not been shared with our partners. They haven't even shared the new agenda with Türkiye – the country that hosted the first meeting. Although they promised the exact opposite, and above all, they promised it to the United States, to President Trump,” he said.

The Ukrainian President described this as another act of deception by Russia, emphasizing the need for stronger sanctions and increased pressure on Moscow.

Zelensky also noted that he had spoken with American and European leaders earlier in the day.

"Everyone must speak honestly-especially those who supported the ceasefire. Russia is dragging out the war and doing everything possible to deceive countries that still believe they can influence Moscow with words instead of pressure," Zelensky stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Moscow proposed holding a second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on Russia to immediately hand over its“memorandum” with ceasefire proposals to Ukraine, rather than waiting until Monday.