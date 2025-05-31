Moscow Has Still Not Shared Ceasefire Memorandum With Ukraine And Its Partners Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his evening video address , according to Ukrinform.
“Words do not work with Moscow. Even the so-called“memorandum,” which they promised and allegedly spent over a week preparing – no one has seen it yet. It has not been shared with Ukraine. It has not been shared with our partners. They haven't even shared the new agenda with Türkiye – the country that hosted the first meeting. Although they promised the exact opposite, and above all, they promised it to the United States, to President Trump,” he said.
The Ukrainian President described this as another act of deception by Russia, emphasizing the need for stronger sanctions and increased pressure on Moscow.Read also: Umerov hands over document outlining Ukraine's position on ceasefire to Russian
Zelensky also noted that he had spoken with American and European leaders earlier in the day.
"Everyone must speak honestly-especially those who supported the ceasefire. Russia is dragging out the war and doing everything possible to deceive countries that still believe they can influence Moscow with words instead of pressure," Zelensky stated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Moscow proposed holding a second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on Russia to immediately hand over its“memorandum” with ceasefire proposals to Ukraine, rather than waiting until Monday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment