Two Injured After Russian Missile Strike Hits Village In Kharkiv Region


2025-05-31 05:47:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported the attack via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He said that two individuals were injured, with medical teams providing them with all necessary assistance.

The strike also caused damage to eight private homes.

