Graham Calls On Europe To Strengthen Sanctions Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the senator made this statement during a press conference at St. Michael's Square in Kyiv on Friday.

Graham noted that Russia believes the West will eventually grow tired, retreat, and simply give up. He described this as a major miscalculation, referring to Moscow's continued delays in the peace process.

He explained that he had the support of 82 U.S. senators who co-sponsored a bill aimed at imposing "devastating sanctions" not only on Russia, but also on countries purchasing Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other commodities.

The senator said that 70% of Russian oil exports were being bought by China and India, and he cautioned both countries to act carefully in their future decisions.

He added that following his visit to Kyiv, he would travel to Paris and Berlin. He said he would urge European allies to lower the price cap on Russian energy, tighten restrictions on Putin's fossil fuel economy, encourage increased OPEC production, and further reduce the cap.

Graham expressed confidence that such steps by Europe would deal a serious blow to Russia's military capabilities. He also said that as long as Europe continued along this path - imposing sanctions on China as well - the U.S. Senate would take action as well.

Earlier in May, Graham, a key ally of President Donald Trump in the Senate, said he had the backing of 72 colleagues for a bill that would impose new sanctions on Russia if Vladimir Putin refused to engage in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Oil prices fell on May 30 for the second time in a week, amid expectations of an increase in OPEC+ production in July and renewed uncertainty following a U.S. appeals court decision to uphold tariffs introduced by President Trump.