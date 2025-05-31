Zelensky, Erdogan Discuss Upcoming Meeting In Istanbul
"I had a good and very substantive conversation with President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I thanked him personally, as well as all of Turkey, for their principled stance in supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state," he wrote.
Both presidents discussed the first meeting held in Istanbul. According to Zelensky, the exchange of prisoners was an important achievement of that meeting, but, unfortunately, the only one.
"A ceasefire is necessary in order to move forward toward peace. The killings must stop," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine and Türkiye have not received any documents from Russia
He also added that he and Erdogan discussed the possibility of a next meeting in Istanbul and under what conditions Ukraine would be ready to take part.
"We share the view that this meeting cannot and should not be empty. We also talked about the potential organization of a four-party meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United States," Zelensky said.
Separately, the two leaders discussed Turkey's participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment