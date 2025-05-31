Zelensky, Erdogan Discuss Upcoming Meeting In Istanbul

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this in a post on his official Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

"I had a good and very substantive conversation with President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I thanked him personally, as well as all of Turkey, for their principled stance in supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state," he wrote.

Both presidents discussed the first meeting held in Istanbul. According to Zelensky, the exchange of prisoners was an important achievement of that meeting, but, unfortunately, the only one.

"A ceasefire is necessary in order to move forward toward peace. The killings must stop," Zelensky said.

Zelensky: Ukraine and Türkiye have not received any documents from Russia

He also added that he and Erdogan discussed the possibility of a next meeting in Istanbul and under what conditions Ukraine would be ready to take part.

"We share the view that this meeting cannot and should not be empty. We also talked about the potential organization of a four-party meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United States," Zelensky said.

Separately, the two leaders discussed Turkey's participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine