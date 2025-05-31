Umerov Says Ukraine Is Ready For Ceasefire, Reliable Security Guarantees
"I am grateful to Turkey for its consistent support, active mediation, and efforts toward a just peace," Umerov said.
According to him, Fidan confirmed that Turkey would continue to stand with Ukraine and support peace efforts.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Boiev, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and intelligence representatives including Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, and Major General Vadym Skibitskyi.
Boiev outlined the key areas in which Ukraine requires support, including investments in the defense industry, the supply of equipment and air defense systems, ammunition for air defense, main-caliber shells, and enhanced long-range capabilities.
"We have significant potential to expand our defense cooperation with Turkey," Umerov said.
Syrskyi, in turn, provided an update on the operational situation at the front. Despite suffering heavy losses, the enemy continues its offensive attempts.
The Turkish delegation was also briefed on the overall security situation.
Budanov and Skibitskyi noted that Russia is ramping up its efforts - growing its manpower, increasing the intensity of strikes on civilian cities, and accelerating weapons production. This, once again, confirms the Kremlin's unchanged goal: the occupation of Ukraine.Read also: Zelensky, Erdogan discuss upcoming meeting in Istanbul
"Together with my team, I emphasized: Ukraine seeks peace. We are ready for a lasting ceasefire - and for building reliable security guarantees, which we are already working on with our partners. By strengthening Ukraine, we ensure a reliable and lasting peace," Umerov concluded.
Photo credit: Rustem Umerov / Facebook
